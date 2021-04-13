Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fifth day in manhunt for escaped inmates

Police are looking for three inmates who escaped a California jail Friday. Federal officials say they warned the jail years ago that their security measures weren't tight enough. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more.
