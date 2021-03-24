Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ferguson pleads with residents to stay indoors

The city of Ferguson is pleading with residents to stay home or avoid the four-block area that has been the center of unrest since the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.