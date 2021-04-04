Live

Female libido drug gets thumbs up from FDA panel

The pill is to boost women’s sexual desire was just approved by an FDA advisory panel—but does it really work? Dr. Jon LaPook and Dr. Holly Phillips join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss that, and why so many Americans always feel tired.
