Feds take down "Darkode" hackers' forum

Federal investigators have shut down an online forum they call a "crime bazaar for hackers." The site, known as "Darkode," was a marketplace for malware. KDKA's Brenda Waters reports from Pittsburgh, where the investigation was based.
