Feds: Notorious pharma CEO scammed investors out of millions Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli who was accused of price gouging is out on bail after his arrest Thursday on unrelated securities fraud charges. Federal prosecutors allege Shkreli lied and stole to keep his other companies afloat. He was already called a symbol of corporate greed after his drug company raised the price of a medicine by more than 5,000 percent. Anthony Mason reports.