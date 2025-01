Feds find bomb-making material in home of New Orleans attacker New Orleans is ramping up security in the aftermath of the New Year's Day terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded dozens more. The city is set to host the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras celebrations in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, investigators revealed that bomb-making materials were found inside the attacker's home in Houston and the Airbnb where he was staying. Omar Villafranca has more.