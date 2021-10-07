Federal judge orders Texas to temporarily suspend controversial abortion law A federal judge has ordered Texas to temporarily suspend enforcement of its new abortion law. The judge's decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department against Texas, calling the ban unconstitutional. The law prohibits abortions around the six-week mark, before many people know they are pregnant. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports on the latest from Fort Worth. Then Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney and host of the "Talking Feds" podcast, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.