Justice Department defends temporary extension of federal eviction moratorium The Justice Department has defended the CDC's temporary extension of the federal eviction moratorium in a court filing last week. It cited concerns over the rising cases of COVID fueled by the Delta variant. But, the Biden administration is facing criticism from those who say they don't have the authority to continually extend the deadline. Jessica Levinson, CBS News legal contributor and professor at Loyola Law School, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with her insight.