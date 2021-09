Fears over Delta variant prompt Americans to scale back Labor Day travel Americans are scaling back their travel plans this Labor Day weekend as concerns spread about the highly contagious Delta variant. There were a little more than 92,000 COVID-19 infections in the U.S. during the week of July 4, but the number of cases topped 1 million this week. That's more than 10 times the number of weekly cases from the last big U.S. holiday. Nancy Chen reports.