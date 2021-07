FDA warns of increased risk of rare neurological syndrome associated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine The Food and Drug Administration is warning of a possible increased risk of a rare neurological condition after getting the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. There are 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome out of the more than 12 million doses given. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joined CBSN to discuss this latest warning and more.