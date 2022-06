FDA vaccine panel supports COVID shots for young children In a major step, a Food and Drug Administration panel has recommended Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 6, and Pfizer's three-dose vaccine for children under the age of 5. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on the latest in the approval process. Then, Denis Nash, professor of epidemiology from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health, discusses this major development.