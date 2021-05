FDA could soon allow Pfizer's COVID vaccine for adolescents age 12 to 15 The Food and Drug Administration is expected to expand the authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to children ages 12 to 15 in the coming days. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices would also need to update its recommendations for the shot. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joined CBSN to discuss the next steps in the vaccination effort.