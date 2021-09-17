FDA panel: Most Americans do not need Pfizer COVID vaccine boosters A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend only people over the age of 65 or who are immunocompromised need third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports the decision upends the Biden administration's plans to roll out a mass booster program Monday. Then, Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain what this vote means for the future of COVID-19 vaccine boosters.