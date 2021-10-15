FDA panel endorses Moderna booster shot for high-risk groups six months after vaccination An FDA advisory panel unanimously voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine booster six months after initial vaccination for vulnerable Americans. Those included in the recommendation are people ages 65 and older, adults with underlying health conditions and those with an increased risk of contracting the virus due to their job. Dr. Shad Marvasti, the director of public health, prevention and promotion and an associate professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.