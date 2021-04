FDA makes history by approving Addyi, sex drug for women The first prescription drug to boost women's sex drives is set to launch this fall. The FDA approved Addyi Tuesday after years of debate. It is a pill designed for pre-menopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder, or a decreased sexual desire. It is the most common form of sexual dysfunction in women. Vinita Nair reports on why the pink pill comes with a dose of controversy.