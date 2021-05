FDA expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12 CBS News has learned the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12 as soon as next week. Meanwhile, as states and cities continue to reopen, a variant in Oregon has led to one of the largest increases in infections in the country. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.