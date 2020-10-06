Sign Up For Newsletters
Live updates: White House doctor says Trump reports "no symptoms"
Top military leaders quarantining as virus hits Pentagon
Trump shuts down COVID relief talks until after the election
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies at 65
Biden pledges to make Roe v. Wade "law of the land"
Delta bears striking resemblance to Atlantic's most intense hurricane
IRS extends deadline to register for federal stimulus check
Whistleblower Rick Bright resigns from federal government
California to house trans inmates based on gender identity
FDA coronavirus vaccine guidelines raise doubts over approval by Election Day
Guidelines by the FDA all but close the door on having a coronavirus vaccine by Election Day. Meg Oliver reports.
