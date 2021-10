FDA advisory panel member discusses Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 An FDA advisory panel is endorsing a reduced-dose version of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11. If the FDA and CDC sign off, shots for kids could be available by late next week. CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports, and then Dr. Stanley Perlman, a member of the FDA panel, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss to vaccine and what it means for children and parents.