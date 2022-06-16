Watch CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children younger than five

The U.S. has taken another step toward making children younger than five years old eligible for COVID vaccinations. Advisers to the FDA on Wednesday unanimously voted to recommend authorization of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for kids aged six months to under five years. It's a critical move for the youngest Americans, numbering around 18 million total, who until now have not been able to be inoculated. Meg Oliver reports.
