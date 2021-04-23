Live

Watch CBSN Live

FBI searches through Anthony Weiner's computer

The FBI is combing through Anthony Weiner's computer in search of any emails that may be relevant to Hillary Clinton. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN with the latest details.
