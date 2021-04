FBI: San Bernardino killers radicalized, but not part of network The FBI is now investigating the San Bernardino shooting massacre as an act of terrorism. Investigators say one of the suspects, Tashfeen Malik, declared support for the Islamic State in an online post. The Los Angeles Times also reports that the other suspect, Malik's husband Syed Rizwan Farook, also had contact with people from the Nusra front in Syria and the radical Shabab group in Somalia. Julianna Goldman reports.