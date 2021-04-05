Live

Watch CBSN Live

FBI: Roof shouldn't have been able to buy gun

FBI Director James Comey says that South Carolina church shooting suspect Dylann Roof should not have been able to purchase the gun he allegedly used to kill nine people at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.