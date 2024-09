What we know about FBI raids at homes of Eric Adams' top aides New York City Hall is in turmoil due to federal investigations involving multiple members of Mayor Eric Adams' inner circle. NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigned Thursday, less than a week after U.S. attorneys seized cellphones from him and his twin brother. Sally Goldenberg, senior New York editor at Politico, joins "America Decides" to unpack the federal raids at the homes of several Adams administration officials.