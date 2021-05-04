Live

FBI raids home of Paul Manafort

A spokesperson for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort confirmed that the FBI has searched his home. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid and Politico national politics reporter Gabe Debenedetti join CBSN with more on the developing story.
