FBI leading investigation into "what appears to be" another Trump assassination attempt Donald Trump was golfing at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, when Secret Service agents engaged with a suspect pointing a high-powered rifle at the golf course, officials said. The suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody. A.T. Smith, former deputy director of the U.S. Secret Service, and Tom O'Connor, a retired FBI agent, join CBS News with more analysis.