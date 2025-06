Why the FBI is calling the Boulder mall attack a "targeted act of violence" The FBI called the Boulder, Colorado, mall attack a "targeted act of violence" and said it will be investigated as an act of terrorism. The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is expected in court later on Monday. CBS News' Ashley Portillo has the latest updates, and CBS News Homeland Security correspondent Nicole Sganga has more details from law enforcement.