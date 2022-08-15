FBI and DHS warn of extremist threats following Mar-a-Lago search The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have issued a joint bulletin warning of increased threats to law enforcement officials. The memo comes after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The agencies say the threats are happening mainly online on social media sites, web forums and image boards. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.