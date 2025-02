FBI agent expresses concern, fear over Jan. 6 scrutiny: "We all feel defeated" On Friday, further arguments will be heard in a case brought by anonymous FBI agents after the DOJ ordered the agency to hand over the list of employees who worked on the Jan. 6 investigation. A judge has temporarily blocked the release of the list. An FBI agent who worked on the Jan. 6 investigation expressed fears of retaliation in an interview with CBS News' Scott MacFarlane.