Father of Israeli-American hostage says negotiating with Hamas is "dealing with Satan" Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son is being held hostage by Hamas, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that negotiating with them is like "dealing with Satan." But, he added," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has made choices to pursue this fantasy of total victory over Hamas, a terrorist organization, and no doubt, but this idea of total victory is a messianic one from his coalition partners, and not realistic."