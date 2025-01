Father of Israeli-American hostage expected to be released reacts to ceasefire deal There are seven Israeli-Americans still held by Hamas, including three believed to be alive in captivity. One of them is Sagui Dekel-Chen, who's among the wounded. The Biden administration says he's expected to be in the first phase of hostages released under the latest ceasefire deal. Norah O'Donnell spoke to his father, Jonathan, about what it was like to hear the news.