"Fashion Rocks" lights up Brooklyn

The annual "Fashion Rocks" concert came to Brooklyn Tuesday night with performances by Usher, KISS, and Jennifer Lopez. Plus, Britney Spears introduced a new intimates line. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment news.
