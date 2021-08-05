Tokyo Olympics
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Spirit Airlines cancels more than half of scheduled flights
California wildfire incinerates historic town of Greenville
Infrastructure bill would add $256B to deficit over 10 years: CBO
California tourist town running out of water amid drought
Biden signs bill honoring officers who protected Capitol
DOJ opens civil rights investigation into Phoenix police
Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion"
U.S. expands citizenship eligibility for children born abroad
No vax, no service: How to prove your vaccination status
Tokyo Olympics
Full coverage from CBS News
U.S. women's soccer team beats Australia 4-3 to capture bronze
Marathoner helps change the game for mothers competing in Olympics
Tamyra Mensah-Stock is first Black woman to win wrestling gold for U.S.
Simone Biles reveals her aunt died unexpectedly during Olympics
13-year-old Sky Brown wins medal at Tokyo Olympics
Extraordinary Olympic moments that outshined the competition
Athletes to follow during the Olympic Games
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Family sues Chicago after police raid wrong home
A family has filed a lawsuit against Chicago police, alleging officers forcibly entered their home in 2019 without announcing themselves as police or any public evidence that suspects were at their home. Dave Savini has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On