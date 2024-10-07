Family of Israeli hostage still held in Gaza speaks out one year after Oct. 7 attack One year ago, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, including on the Nova Music Festival where more than 360 people were killed and 40 taken hostage. Omer Shem Tov had initially escaped but went back after losing track of two friends. He was communicating with his family until they watched his phone's location show him moving into Gaza. His cousin speaks to "CBS Mornings" about the war in Gaza and securing his return.