Family of Israeli believed to be in Hamas captivity is "terrified, outraged" after 100 days Concerns continue for those being held hostage by Hamas, 100 days after the attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. More than 100 people are believed to still be held captive, including Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen. Gillian Kaye, Dekel-Chen's stepmother, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.