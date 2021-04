Family and friends remember WDBJ news crew killed on live TV Alison Parker and Adam Ward, who were killed during a live TV report Wednesday morning, grew up in the area where they worked together in Virginia. Their colleagues say they both had great futures ahead. The husband of another victim, interviewee Vicki Gardner, says that she is recovering from her wounds. Kris Van Cleave reports from outside WDBJ broadcast center in Roanoke.