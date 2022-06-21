Watch CBS News

Families of Uvalde victims speak out, demand answers at district meeting

A new report reveals the extent of alleged inaction by law enforcement during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Austin American-Statesman published this photo of armed police in the hallway — nearly an hour before they stopped the gunman. It's been nearly a month since he opened fire, killing 19 young children and two teachers. Last night, several victims' families called for police accountability during a district school board meeting. Omar Villafranca reports.
