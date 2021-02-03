Download The CBS News App
False links between COVID vaccine and infertility raise alarm among women
Misinformation about COVID vaccines and infertility are scaring some women from becoming immunized. Nikki Battiste shares the facts in CBS News' series Women and the Pandemic.
