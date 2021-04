Fallout from Trump's unproven wiretap claims President Trump would not back down from his unsubstantiated wiretap accusation against former President Obama, despite both the House and Senate intelligence committees saying no surveillance of Trump Tower took place. During German Chancellor Angela Merkel's first visit to the Trump White House, the president raised a diplomatic sore spot with a reference to the NSA surveillance of the chancellor's cell phone. Errol Barnett reports.