Live

Watch CBSN Live

Facing ISIS' most feared weapon in Iraq

CBS News went to the front lines in Duhok in northern Iraq, less than half a mile from ISIS territory, where they witnessed firsthand the deadly threat from the terror group's car bombs. Charlie D'Agata reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.