Facebook's Chris Cox unveils new live video features Chris Cox is the man and the mind behind your Facebook page. The product officer helped invent the news feed. He also recently redesigned the signature "like" button to allow users to react to postings with emotions like "love," "haha," and "wow." Cox has been called "the closest thing Internet users have to an editor-in-chief of their digital life." Cox joins “CBS This Morning” to unveil another revelation about how your Facebook account will change, with its new live video feature.