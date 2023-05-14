Watch CBS News

Face The Nation: Trevino, Brainard, Underwood

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Laredo, Texas, Mayor Victor Trevino tells "Face the Nation" that "we need to do better as a country" in dealing with the immigration crisis as Title 42 expired last week; Lael Brainard tells "Face the Nation" that as the deadline to avoid default comes closer, "default is something that Congress knows how to avoid."; Rep. Lauren Underwood tells "Face the Nation" on Mother's Day that there is a "pathway" to getting legislation signed into law this year.
