Face The Nation: Trevino, Brainard, Underwood

Laredo, Texas, Mayor Victor Trevino tells "Face the Nation" that "we need to do better as a country" in dealing with the immigration crisis as Title 42 expired last week; Lael Brainard tells "Face the Nation" that as the deadline to avoid default comes closer, "default is something that Congress knows how to avoid."; Rep. Lauren Underwood tells "Face the Nation" on Mother's Day that there is a "pathway" to getting legislation signed into law this year.