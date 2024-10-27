Face the Nation: Salvanto, Fontes, Schmidt Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Nine days before Election Day, a new CBS News poll shows the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is as close as it's ever been, both nationally and in battleground states. Meanwhile, the gender gap in voter support for the candidates is the largest it's been all year, and top elections officials from two of the top battleground states, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennyslvania Al Schmidt and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, tell "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that they are confident in their states' election systems despite false claims of election fraud, they are confident in their systems.