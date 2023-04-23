Watch CBS News

Face The Nation: Pence, Lucas, Netanyahu

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on Mike Pence's run for president in 2024, the impact that the latest string of deadly shootings has had on anxious nation, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul.
