Face The Nation: Markarova, Cox, Calvin Missed the Second half of the show? The latest on...Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova tells "Face the Nation" that Ukraine will be as "responsible" with these weapons as they are with all other U.S. and European supplied weapons, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tells "Face the Nation" that he believes organizations such as the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics are "politicized", and Kate Calvin, NASA chief scientist and climate adviser, breaks down on "Face the Nation" how climate change is driving some of the most recent weather and health events.