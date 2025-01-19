Face the Nation: Graham, Kaine, Soeripto Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...No date has been set for Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's controversial choice to lead the FBI. Despite comments by former Trump administration officials about Patel and what Patel wrote in his book, Graham tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he is "ready to vote for Kash Patel", Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he believes Hegseth would be a "very dangerous Secretary of Defense", and Save the Children president and CEO Janti Soeripto tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that amid the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the organization is trying to connect more than 17,000 separated Gazan children with their family members. "It's a real moment of hope and peril at the same time," she said.