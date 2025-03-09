Face the Nation: Fitzpatrick, Suozzi, Hill Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who is one of the bipartisan co-chairs of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he will be voting against the continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown because there has been "no outreach on a bipartisan basis." His GOP counterpart, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, says he is undecided, and it "remains to be seen" if his party has the votes, and Fiona Hill, who served as a top National Security Council official in the first Trump administration, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the White House's decision to stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine has "emboldened Russia to really step up the attacks".