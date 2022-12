Face The Nation: Cuellar, Strassmann, Bottoms, Gottlieb, Tyab Missed the second half of the show? The latest on Henry Cuellar call for Biden to visit border; consumers watching holiday spending despite hopeful economic indicators; Keisha Lance Bottoms on how the end of Title 42 is an issue that "affects us all"; Scott Gottlieb thoughts on the tripledemic looms this holiday season; and life is desperate in Kherson as war in Ukraine passes its 300th day.