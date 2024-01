FAA investigating after Boeing 747 cargo plane experienced engine malfunction in mid-air The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a Boeing 747 cargo plane had a mid-air scare. The plane appeared to emit sparks and even flames as its engine malfunctioned, prompting an emergency landing. It comes just weeks after another Boeing plane model was grounded after a door plug failed on an Alaskan Airlines flight. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.