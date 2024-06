FAA investigates possible use of counterfeit titanium in planes, and other top headlines Here are some of the top headlines of Friday, including an FAA investigation into whether counterfeit titanium is being used in parts on some Boeing and Airbus planes, the search for a Los Angeles man who went missing while hiking on a Greek Island, and a warning from the CDC about a salmonella outbreak linked to bearded dragons. Kris Van Cleave, Carter Evans and Dave Malkoff report.