Eye Opener: McConnell rebuffs bill to increase stimulus checks President Trump's continued call for higher stimulus checks has led to a shocking alignment with Democrats, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuffed a stand-alone bill to increase them from $600 to $2,000. Also, the new U.K. strain of the coronavirus has been found in Southern California. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.